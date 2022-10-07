RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: 16 APC ward executives defect to PDP in Sokoto

All the 16 executives of the APC in Lajinge and Makuwana wards of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state have defected to the PDP.

In PDP, we treat all our members the same, we always stand on our name for the people, as such, I assure you that we will work together in the best interest of our state and Nigeria.

“Your decision to join us in this journey is of great concern to us as leaders and I am optimistic that with you on board, we will succeed in our struggle,” he said.

Goronyo further called on them to continue to educate the general public on the legacy projects and initiatives of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s led administration in the state.

Responding on behalf of the new members, Alhaji Garba Dan-Sanda, said their decision to join the PDP was based on the track records of the PDP-led state government.

Dan-Sanda assured they will work closely with the PDP leadership at all levels to ensure its success during the 2023 polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the defectors include Aliyu Liman, Adamu Salihu, Alinbo Dan-Tudu, Abdullahi Belbela, Abdu Langebo, Hussain Langebo and Umaru Dadi

Others are Abubakar Isa, Adullahi Na-Datti, Agada Lajinge, Usman Kalla, Isa Suleiman, Yawale Isa, Jadi Abdullahi and Aminu Makuwana.

News Agency Of Nigeria

