2019 Election: Violence disrupts PDP Governorship primaries in Gombe

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN). reported that the election commenced around 8: 30 p.m. and the violence erupted barely 30 minutes after the commencement.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primaries  in Gombe which began peacefully on Sunday could not be completed due to violence that erupted during the casting of votes.

The action was triggered by delegates who suspected that a government official was manipulating votes.

NAN  also reported that the election venue was at the Banquet Hall  Government House, Gombe.

Gov Ibrahim Dankwambo, Deputy Gov. Charles Iliya and other party officials had earlier cast their votes and left the venue before the incident.

Security agents were not able to prevent the situation from escalating while the electoral committee went into a meeting behind closed door.

