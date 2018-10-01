2019 Election: Violence disrupts PDP Governorship primaries in Gombe

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primaries in Gombe which began peacefully on Sunday could not be completed due to violence that erupted during the casting of votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN). reported that the election commenced around 8: 30 p.m. and the violence erupted barely 30 minutes after the commencement.

The action was triggered by delegates who suspected that a government official was manipulating votes.

NAN also reported that the election venue was at the Banquet Hall Government House, Gombe.

Gov Ibrahim Dankwambo, Deputy Gov. Charles Iliya and other party officials had earlier cast their votes and left the venue before the incident.

Security agents were not able to prevent the situation from escalating while the electoral committee went into a meeting behind closed door.