2019: South-West group pledges massive votes for Buhari

The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), South West chapter, has pledged to deliver massive votes for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The group gave the pledge during the official inauguration of the chapter held at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that BSO’s major objective is to consolidate progressive change in the South-West zone and include Yorubaland as a vital ingredient in the Next Level train.

The South-West Coordinator of the group, Prince Felix Awofisayo, said the region had benefited from the Buhari-led administration than any other in the country, saying the president deserved their support for another term.

“This is the most pivotal election of our time. It is a contest between the forces of retrogression and those of progress.

“BSO in the South-West is battle ready to deliver millions of votes to return Buhari, a man of unblemished honour and integrity. A true Omoluabi,” he said.

He said that the zone had always been at the forefront of enlightenment, progressive change and democratic inclusiveness in Nigeria.

Awofisayo said their decision to support Buhari was within the historical current of thought and political action in Yorubaland.

“The attack on the root causes of poverty must be taken to the next level. In vigorously supporting the re-election of the president we must emphasise the benefits of these gains for our people.

“A good attack on the causes of poverty can be seen from schemes such as the Tradermoni. The intrinsic link between poverty and the lack of capital is well known.

“This is why Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s government established the Cooperative Bank in 1953. The intention then as at today, remains the same, to ensure financial inclusiveness and provide capital to those excluded,” he said.

He said that the zone had benefited and would continue to benefit, saying such was within their established political tradition.

According to the coordinator, “We will not allow them to deny people of access to the money they need to develop and expand their tradermoni”.

“Campaigning from door to door as our worthy son Vice – President Yemi Osinbajo is already doing, we will fight all the way to defend these gains,” he said.

Dr Muhammed Abubakar, BSO National Coordinator, said 2019 elections would be different from that of 2015, urging progressives and members of the APC to vote massively for Buhari’s re-election and defend their votes.

He said Buhari had improved the nation’s economy, infrastructure and other sectors.

Mr Ayo Afolabi, the South-West APC Publicity Secretary, said: “We need a door-to-door campaign strategy for this election. We all have to go out and canvass to people to see what we have seen and see why Buhari must come back in 2019.

“The fact that there are over 90 political parties would even make our job more demanding because many of those contesting elections either as president and state governors don’t even know what governance is all about.

“There are many posters all over the place with many of the party’s unknown and which will require us to educate and sensitise the electorates on our party and the candidates.

“Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are the candidates we are selling. I know we will succeed with our grassroots mobilisation,” he said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by BSO Coordinators from the six states in the zone as well as Mr Jerry Johnson, BSO Rivers State Coordinator.