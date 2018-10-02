2019: Sen. Ogbuoji picks Ebonyi APC governorship ticket

news

Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in Nigeria’s Upper Legislature has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held in Ebonyi which lasted for two days.

Ogbuoji was declared winner of the keenly contested election by the Chairman of the APC Ebonyi Governorship Election Committee, Sen. Domingo Obande, in Abakaliki.

He polled a total of 785 votes, while his closest rival, Prof. Benard ODO, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government polled 519 votes.

Dr Edward Nkwegu scored 395 votes to place third; Chief Austine Edeeze secured 116 votes; Mr Ogbonnaya Obasi 182 votes; Dr Paul Okorie polled 107 votes and Sen. Emmanuel Agboti scored 75 votes.

Others are: Chief Kelechi Chima who scored 70 votes and Mr Christian Chukwu who polled seven votes.

Obande while declaring the results commended the aspirants for display of maturity before, during and after the election.

He said that the peaceful and successful conduct of the primary election was a sign that APC was ready to take over the Ebonyi seat of power in 2019.

He said: “I want to thank the aspirants for demonstrating the spirit of sportsmanship; I must confess that when we were coming, we were told that Ebonyi is very volatile.

“And we made up our mind that we are going to do the right thing because I believe that where the truth is, that is where God is.

“Without sounding immodest, I believe that we have conducted ourselves to the best of our knowledge and ability and that we have done the right thing.

“The aspirants have demonstrated a high level of honour and sportsmansip in accepting defeat.

“I urge losers to work together with Sen. Ogbuoji, the winner to ensure the victory of our party in the 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 2278 delegates from the 13 local government areas and 171 wards in the state participated in the election adjudged to be peaceful, transparent, credible, free and fair.