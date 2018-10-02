Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019: Sen. Ogbuoji picks Ebonyi APC governorship ticket

2019 Election Senator Sonni Ogbuoji picks Ebonyi APC governorship ticket

Ogbuoji was declared winner of the keenly contested election by the Chairman of the APC Ebonyi Governorship Election Committee, Sen. Domingo Obande, in Abakaliki.

  • Published:
play Senator Sonni Ogbuoji (filopost)

Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in Nigeria’s Upper Legislature has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held in Ebonyi which lasted for two days.

Ogbuoji was declared winner of the keenly contested election by the Chairman of the APC Ebonyi Governorship Election Committee, Sen. Domingo Obande, in Abakaliki.

He polled a total of 785 votes, while his closest rival, Prof. Benard ODO, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government polled 519 votes.

Dr Edward Nkwegu scored 395 votes to place third; Chief Austine Edeeze secured 116 votes; Mr Ogbonnaya Obasi 182 votes; Dr Paul Okorie polled 107 votes and Sen. Emmanuel Agboti scored 75 votes.

Others are: Chief Kelechi Chima who scored 70 votes and Mr Christian Chukwu who polled  seven votes.

Obande while declaring the results commended the aspirants for display of maturity before, during and after the election.

He said that the peaceful and successful conduct of the primary election was a sign that APC was ready to take over the Ebonyi seat of power in 2019.

He said: “I want to thank the aspirants for demonstrating the spirit of sportsmanship; I must confess that when we were coming, we were told that Ebonyi is very volatile.

“And we made up our mind that we are going to do the right thing because I believe that where the truth is, that is where God is.

“Without sounding immodest, I believe that we have conducted ourselves to the best of our knowledge and ability and that we have done the right thing.

“The aspirants have demonstrated a high level of honour and sportsmansip in accepting defeat.

“I urge losers to work together with Sen. Ogbuoji, the winner to ensure the victory of our party in the 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 2278 delegates from the 13 local government areas and 171 wards in the state participated in the election adjudged to be peaceful, transparent, credible, free and fair. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment...bullet
2 Ambode 5 things Lagos state governor said 24 hours to APC primariesbullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President explains why he should be next president
2018 Budget Name lawmakers demanding bribe from MDAs, Senator tells Ministers
In Ebonyi APC suspends LG party chairman
Sonni Ogbuoji Drama at Senate as PDP lawmakers halt colleague's defection to APC
Ogbonnaya Onu Minister's aide joins Ebonyi governorship race
2019 Election Ex-Ebonyi commissioner to run for Senatorial seat
Nigerian Senate Saraki, Ekweremadu, David Mark, 8 former governors yet to sponsor bills
Unpaid Salaries 40 Senators donate 1,260 bags of rice to Kogi civil servants
NASS 10 reasons why 2018 budget is gathering dust in national assembly
Buhari President approves agency for robotics and AI for South East

Politics

2019 Election 10 Nasarawa APC aspirants pledge support for governorship candidate
2019 Election Reps member picks PDP governorship ticket in Kwara
Explaining the real issues from Ambode's press conference
Opinion Explaining the real issues from Ambode's press conference
Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Kate Dekpe, Reno Omokri
Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next year and here’s why
X
Advertisement