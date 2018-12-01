2019 Presidential Race: Voters have easy choice in Buhari, says Ogbamosa

news

Mr. Mack Ogbamosa, Lagos Co-ordinator of Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has described the choice before Nigerians in President Muhammadu Buhari and the other presidential candidates in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election as an easy choice.

Ogbamosa, a veteran Journalist and a Lawyer, was speaking in an interactive forum with journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, the presidential choice would be an easy decision for voters when making a choice between President Buhari and other candidates.

He said: “Nigerians will easily be guided in making a choice between day and night when they look at the character of the candidates vying for the office of President.

“While they can clearly see virtues of integrity, honesty, probity, accountability, trust worthiness in President Buhari, it will be difficult to find same in other notable candidates.

“These uncommon attributes stand him out clearly, especially above his rivals in the management of the nation’s scarce resources,” he said.

Ogbamosa said there was need to agree if Nigerians wanted to go forward to attain collective prosperity or go backward to the dark days of looting spree.

“Buhari represents progressiveness.

“Consolidating on his various achievements in the last three and a half years will lay a solid foundation for robust economic growth and infrastructural development,” he added.

Ogbamosa added that Nigerian youths had benefitted more from the Buhari-led administration than any other, especially in the recent past.

He cited the Federal Government N-Power Scheme as one of those policies and programmes that have impacted the lives of the youths

“The N-Power Scheme has engaged more than 500,000 youths in different areas of endeavours, including teaching, health, technology and agriculture, while also equipping them with necessary skills to be self-reliant,” he said.

The campaign coordinator also highlighted the achievements of the Buhari-led administration to include youths empowerment; tradermoni to market women as well as young entrepreneurs to boost their businesses.

He also listed completion of most abandoned roads and rail projects across the country and school feeding programme to boost children enrolment in schools.

According to him, the administration also reduced enrolment fees for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) to ease the burden on poor parents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogbamosa worked with Prince Tony Momoh under Buhari Presidential Campaign Council from 2003 to 2015.

Ogbamosa urged Nigerians not to set the nation on the path to backwardness, but vote for continuity in order for the Buhari administration to consolidate on the gains so far recorded in infrastructure, human capital development and the fight against corruption and insecurity.