The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training, being conducted in collaboration with European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), will last two days and has the military, police,immigration, NDLEA, prisons, NSCDC and FRSC personnel in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Saad Idris, Director-General of INEC institute, said his commission would sustain the improvement made during the 2015 elections.

Idris, who was represented by Malam Abatcha Bukar, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Gombe, said the elections conducted in Ekiti and Osun states were hitch- free as such, same model would be applied.

The stand alone elections in Osun and Ekiti were adjudged to be a great improvement on 2015 general elections, principally arising from the use of cascaded electoral security training that was employed during these elections in terms of the professional conduct of security personel on election duty, he said.

According to him, the current he training is expected to diversify their knowledge and capacity, as well as well as equip them to deliver electoral service as professionals.

In his goodwill message,Dr Rudolf Elbling, Project Director, ECES, represented by Dr Isiaka Yahaya,Senior Election Expert, ECES, said the security agencies had crictical roles to play in securing the electoral process.

The issue of security is indeed very complex in a vast country like Nigeria, where election personnel and materials have to be deployed across large expanse of land and difficult terrain,he said.

In his remark, Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mukkaddas, assured INEC that security agents would live up to their responsibilities before, during and after the elections.

We have no reason to fail in ensuring that adequate security is provided before, during and after the elections, he said