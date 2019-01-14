Alhaji Buhari Musa-Bizara, Vice Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, says the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari will strengthen Nigeria’s future.

Musa-Bizara made the remarks during the presentation of certificates to contractors awarded infrastructure projects in Gyallesu ward of Zaria Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that community leaders in each ward were mobilised by the local council to monitor the execution of the projects to ensure compliance to set standards.

The APC vice chairman noted that though “Buhari’s victory is certain in the upcoming polls, there is still need for all party members to redouble efforts on house-to-house campaign to ensure landslide victory.”

According to him, the APC has credible candidates that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

He disclosed that political leaders in the area had made a commitment to reward any polling unit and ward in the local government that recorded highest votes for the APC.

Musa-Bizara commended the contributions of the local council chairman and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Bashir Sa’idu for their unwavering commitment to the party and its members, as well as general well being of the people.

He particularly commended the state government over the prudent manner it handles public finances, saying it was what has now enabled local councils to execute projects with direct bearings on the people.

“This is completely different to what obtained in the past during the reign of PDP when local governments were struggling to pay salaries and completely unable to execute projects.

“Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i deserves commendation for giving the local governments free hand to carry out meaningful developmental projects for the benefit of the people.”

He called on the electorate to vote for all APC candidates across the state.

Earlier, the Council Chairman, Zaria Local Government, Aliyu Idris-Ibrahim sought for support and cooperation of the electorate in the forthcoming general elections.

He said the projects being awarded were made possible by the foresight of El-Rufa’i, and called on the electorate to vote APC in the forthcoming elections.

Th chairman told members of communities were the projects are cited, to monitor execution and report any lapses to relevant officials.

Earlier, Abubakar Rilwanu, media aide to the chairman, said the projects were being executed in fulfillment of the chairman’s campaign promises.

Rilwanu said APC is the only party that would take Nigeria to the next level of development in view of the quality of its leaders who had displayed commitment to serve Nigeria diligently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects include solar boreholes, bridges, drainage, blocks of classrooms and culverts, among others.