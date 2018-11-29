Pulse.ng logo
2019: PDP declares 7 days prayers, fast for peaceful elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has declared seven days fast and prayers for a peaceful, transparent and violence- free elections in the state.

Mr Charles Egumgbe, the Director General of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Campaign Organization, announced this on Thursday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on their activities.

Egumgbe said that the fast and prayers would start from Dec. 1 and end on Dec. 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that campaigns for governorship and state assemblies will commence on Dec. 1 nationwide.

The director general said that the exercise was in keeping to the customs of the Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration.

He said that the state governor had absolute trust and confidence in God and would always seek the face of the Almighty.

In keeping with our tradition of entrusting the affairs of the state to the hands of God, we passionately call on residents of the state to join us as we observe one week of prayers and fast.

“This is for peaceful, transparent and violence-free elections in 2019 which Enugu State is known for.

“We also urge them to pray for issue-based, smooth and successful campaigns in the state,” he said.

Egumgbe said that the PDP led administration in the state would continue to maintain the tempo of peace and security in the state for residents to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He thanked residents of the state for their unceasing prayers, support, goodwill and solidarity.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

