2019: Osinbajo launches APC Nextlevel campaign manual in UK

According to a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, the vice president stated this while launching the All Progressives Congress (APC) #NextLevel Campaign manual in the U.K.

Osinbajo launches APC Nextlevel campaign manual in UK

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria is a leading investment destination for potential and serious investors across the world.

The statement was issued by Ade Omole, leader, United kingdom chapter of the APC.

It quoted the vice president as saying at the event held at the Intercontinental Hotel Hamilton Place, London, that Nigeria was safe in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari as the country’s President.

The Vice President attributed the perceived hardships in the county to the activities of past administrations and those who looted the country’s treasury.

According to him, the looting was unprecedented.

He assured Nigerians in the Diaspora that the APC-led government was rebuilding the country’s economy and had delivered on most of its campaign promises.

The vice president appreciated the contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora, saying there was need for them to join hands to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The vice president in an earlier visit to Germany at the Nigeria-German Business Dialogue told German investors that the diversification of Nigeria’s economy was on course.

Osinbajo, who was the special guest at the event which was attended by German investors, international business men and Diplomats, also said business opportunities were abundant and increasing in Nigeria.

“Given the economic and trading developments in other parts of the world, Nigeria has become an investment destination of choice,” Osinbajo said.

The statement quoted Mr Ade Omole, leader of the APC UK chapter, as saying that the Buhari-led administration was already repositioning the county for the attainment of greater heights.

He noted that the APC government had delivered most of its campaign promises, adding that Nigerians should re-elect President Buhari in 2019 election to enable the administration consolidate on its achievements.

Omole seized the opportunity of the event to present the vice president with a policy document on education which he said would help to take Nigeria’s education sector to the next level.

He assured the vice president that the APC UK chapter would intensify its campaign activities in the Diaspora and in Nigeria.

He said the event was another milestone that would enhance the relationship between Nigerians in the Diaspora and the government.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

