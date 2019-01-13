The NOA Director in the state, Dr Emma Abah said that its target was to ensure that eligible voters understood how to thumbprint and identify political party symbols.

Abah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abakaliki that the voter education was part of preparations for the forthcoming general elections.

The director said that the sensitization would focus on voter apathy and void votes which had characterised previous elections.

He said that the agency was also engaging security agencies to train their personnel on the need to avoid intimidating the electorate, while campaigns on war against electoral violence, free, fair and credible elections would be continued.

He also said that politicians, tertiary institutions, youths, parents and churches were also targets to ensure peace.

“All these were to allow internal democracy to reign.

“In the area of PVC collection, we were able to mount serious campaign for its success as we engaged INEC to decentralise the distribution.

“The effort brought huge success in the collection and it is still ongoing.

“In identifying parties and symbols, we want the people to see the sample ballot papers and how to thumbprint inside the box.

“We are also making them understand the effects of wrong thumbprinting and implications on our electoral process,” Abah said.

Abah said with the presence of its offices in the 13 local government areas, development centers and community mobilization committee, such activities would be felt at the grassroots.

The director encouraged those who felt sidelined to come forward and be part of the system to participate and remain committed to peaceful election.