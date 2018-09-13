Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019: Masari pledges 2.5m votes for Buhari

2019 Elections Masari pledges 2.5m votes for Buhari

Masari made the pledge in Abuja on Thursday while answering questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen play 2019: Masari pledges 2.5m votes for Buhari (Pulse)

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has pledged 2.5 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 Presidential election.

Masari made the pledge in Abuja on Thursday while answering questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the people of Katsina are 100 per cent behind the president and they will continue to support him even after the elections of 2019.

We expect based on figures coming out of the registered voters to give him nothing less than 70 to 80 per cent.

“We don’t have the figures now because they have completed additional registration, we are not talking about the last exercise that led to the election of 2015 and in 2015 he got almost 1.5 million votes from Katsina state.

“So we expect by 2019 we will be able to give him additional one million making it not less than 2.5 million votes.”

On the proposed Electoral Offence Commission, the governor stated that the Commission when operational would help to sanitise and make the elections more credible.

Masari, who also spoke on whether states should adopt direct or indirect primaries, said there was nothing contentious about the matter as the constitution of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) was very clear about it.

He stated that already the issue had been settled as three states out of the 36 states had opted for the direct primaries.

He said: “It is not a hot cake. First of all, let me say from all the states that we have read and heard, Lagos, Kano and Niger are the only states that have opted for direct primaries in  a country of 36 states plus FCT.

“I think it shouldn’t be contentious issue. In fact the constitution of the party is very clear, there is nothing contentious in this.

“The constitution of the party recognises direct, consensus and indirect primaries,

“So which ever method is adopted, nobody is breaching the constitution of the party so what is the big deal about it.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality...bullet
3 Femi Otedola Billionaire has accepted to run for Lagos Governor...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides avoid each other in tricky round of 64 draw
In Katsina APC adopts indirect primaries, supports Buhari, Masari’s re-election
Buhari Be ruthless in fighting bandits, President tells Military
Buhari President says recent elections proof APC will win in 2019
Buhari President in Katsina ahead of Sallah festivities
Yemi Osinbajo Mukaddashin shugaban kasa a garin Daura, ya ziyarci yar uwar shugaba Buhari
Osinbajo Current political happenings in Nigeria battle between good and evil - Acting President
Aminu Masari Katsina Gov. calls for private sector participation in education
Oshiomhole RAPC chairman, Galadima says APC chairman planning to kill him

Politics

Over 50 LG chairmen reportedly declare support for Ambode’s opponent, Jide Sanwonolu
Ambode PDP has officially extended invitation to Lagos governor
Pat Utomi tells Nigerian youths to not feel entitled to power
Pat Utomi Economist dumps presidential ambition to run for governor
INEC fixes February 10 for rerun bye-election
In Osun Election Observer group raises alarm over voter inducement
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
Ayuba Wabba NLC, Labour Party reject Mimiko as its Presidential flagbearer