2019 Election: Makinde emerges PDP Oyo State governorship candidate

Makinde, who contested along with one other aspirant, Sen Ayo Adeseun, scored 2,772 votes to secure the PDP’s ticket while the second contestant scored 21 votes.

Seyi Makinde play Makinde emerges PDP Oyo State governorship candidate (voteforseyi)

Mr Seyi Makinde on Sunday emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 governorship election in Oyo state.

Adeseun had earlier called for the cancellation of the primary election on the ground that the authentic list of delegates for the primary had been tampered with.

He alleged that the party primary electoral committee had fraudulently inserted names of some people that were not genuine delegates into the list.

He left the venue of the primary at the Liberty Stadium Ibadan in annoyance before the commencement of the exercise.

Makinde, in his acceptance speech, pledged to revive the economy of the state and work on policies that would bring rapid development to the state, if eventually elected the governor of the state.

He sought for the support of all party members and urged them to work towards the success of the party during the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the exercise was witnessed by representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr A A Ariyo and members of the National officers of the party.

