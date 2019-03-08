Only days to the Lagos State governorship candidate, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, has thrown a parting shot at the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Agbaje has, on several occasions, tagged Sanwo-Olu a puppet of former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, who has been influential in the emergence of the past two governors.

The pharmacist has exchanged words with Sanwo-Olu several times over how independently he would lead the state if he wins.

While speaking during an interview on Arise News, published on Thursday, March 7, 2019, Agbaje reinforced the 'puppet' jibe once more, saying the candidate has already accepted it and is proud to be one.

This was in response to Sanwo-Olu's recent remark that his main opponent is naive and a learner.

He said, "It's interesting coming from him if he calls me a learner. Like I said, I believe that this election is not so much about him, it's about something bigger than him.

"And in any case, he's accepted that he's a puppet so it's on record to say that yes, he's a puppet and he's proud to be a puppet.

"If you observe my campaigns, he's not really been the issue, the issue has been those that have held Lagos for so long. he can't call me a learner definitely, at least not as far as politics is concerned."

Agbaje, who lost elections in 2007 and 2015, called on Lagosians to not be afraid to cast their votes and defend them so that they're not manipulated to subvert their will.

The Lagos governorship election will take place on Saturday, March 9 with one of Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje expected to win the coveted seat to head Nigeria's economic capital.