2019: Ladi Adebutu is our governorship candidate in Ogun – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said Ladi Adebutu was its candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Ogun.

The party made the declaration in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the declaration had put to rest all controversies, uncertainties and misgivings regarding the authentic candidate of the party for the race in Ogun.

He said that Adebutu was duly elected as PDP’s candidate in the primary conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC), which was the only body empowered to conduct such primaries.

Ologbondiyan said that the name and particulars of Adebutu had since been submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the leadership of the party.

“All PDP members, supporters and the general public should, by this declaration, completely disregard, as an impostor, any other person parading himself as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun.

“Only Adebutu is our flag bearer and governorship candidate in Ogun.

“The PDP candidate, Adebutu, has already commenced his campaigns and is widely accepted by the people of Ogun, who have expressed their readiness to freely give him the mantle of leadership at the 2019 election,’’ he said.

Ologbondiyan cautioned “all fifth columnists’’ trying to cause confusion within the party in Ogun to desist from such acts “in the general interest’’.