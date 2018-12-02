2019: Labour Party launches campaign in Bayelsa

news

The Labour Party in Bayelsa on Sunday officially commenced its campaign with presentation of its flags to its candidates contesting in the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Inirio Wills candidate for Bayelsa East Senatorial District; Mr Felix Awi, candidate for Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency and Mr Ikpaipai Orufadei, candidate for Yenagoa Constituency 2 were presented with the party’s flags for the polls at occasion.

Others are: Mr Asari Timipre, for Southern Ijaw Constituency 1; Mr Okpu Aleke for Ogbia Constituency 2; Mr Precious Okala, Ogbia Constituency 3, Mr Dab Alfred, Brass constituency 2 and Mr Roland Fuwei, Sagbama Constituency 2.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ebiowei Olomo, said the party was ready to contest and win the 2019 general elections in the state.

Olomo said the party consciously went for qualified candidates that had grassroots mobilisation and could win elections.

He said the party was ready to make the difference in the 2019 elections.

In his speech, a Senatorial candidate of the party, Mr Inirio Wills, said one of the reasons why he was contesting on the party’s platform was to show that Bayelsa was not a one party state.

Wills stated that they would take their campaigns to the grassroots to prove that the party was ready for leadership in the state.

“We, the Bayelsa people, are not happy with the kind of leadership life style of politicians representing us at both national and state levels.

“We are ready to change things and take Bayelsa to the next level.

“Since the creation of the state, Bayelsa has never got it right when it comes to quality representation and leadership.

“I am calling on all our supporters to shun violence during the campaign and on election day.

“I urge them to be peaceful during vote casting in your various units and wards,” he said.

The former Commissioner for Environment urged the electorate to cast their votes wisely, while shunning vote buying.

Wills added that he would ensure that Bayelsa is properly represented in the National Assembly, alleging that the state is not effectively represented in the upper Chambers.