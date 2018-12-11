Pulse.ng logo
2019: Kashamu is a fake candidate, PDP warns Ogun people

  • Published:
play 2019: Kashamu is a fake candidate, PDP warns Ogun people

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged  the people of Ogun to completely disregard Sen.  Kashamu Buruji and  continue to support its authentic governorship candidate, Mr Ladi Adebutu.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan described the party flag Buruji, Senator representing Ogun East, presented to himself  as PDP Ogun governorship candidate, as fake. 

He said the purported presentation of a fake PDP flag to himself was done when the authentic flag had been handed to the party’s candidate, Adebutu, by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

“Senator Buruji, in his forced hallucination, has failed to realise that Nigerians, particularly the voters in Ogun, have seen through his antics.“

Nigerians  know that he is not the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun.

They also know that he is a clown on a journey to nowhere.

Nigerians are aware that Sen. Buruji never purchased PDP nomination form; never participated in our governorship primary or in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever.”

Ologbondiyan said that those using Sen. Buruji as their agent had turned him into object of public ridicule, particularly in his charade of organising a rally to hand a fake flag to himself.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the people of Ogun to completely disregard Sen. Buruji as a clown and continue in their support for the PDP governorship candidate,  Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory,” he said.

Author

