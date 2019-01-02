Mr Labaran Maku, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Nassarawa State, says will not join any cult group just to be elected governor in 2019.

Maku made the assertion on Wednesday while addressing supporters that paid New Year homage to him at his home in Wakama village of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, he has resisted all pressures to join “ungodly” groups since his student days.

“I have always relied only on God throughout my life and He has been faithful to me.

“If God has helped and protected me since my days as a leader of students, to commissioner, deputy governor and minister, why should I now rely on a deity that is powerless.

“No power or connection that is not of God that can give me position except God,” Maku added.

Maku advised leaders to desist from dividing people along ethnic and religion lines only to steal public funds.

He explained that no religion encourages corruption, therefore no one should use religion and thereafter steal government money.

“If you claim to be religious, the virtue of your religion should manifest on how you manage the affairs of the state or country and not just lip service,” the APGA governorship candidate added.

He promised to operate a government that would be corruption-free and ensure justice to all, if elected governor.