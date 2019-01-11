She also called for support for the election of all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections in Ebonyi.

She spoke on Friday in Abakaliki, at an interactive meeting with members of her support groups, associates and political loyalists held at her residence.

Agom-Eze, a former Permanent Secretary in Ebonyi, who ran for the senatorial ticket of the party for Ebonyi South senatorial seat, f said that the purpose of the meeting was to thank the people for their support.

Agom-Eze, who was recently appointed member of the Presidential Campaign Team (PCT) for Buhari 2019 re-election, lauded her supporters for their commitment and resilience.

She said that her appointment as member of the presidential campaign team would open a new platform to re-channel the efforts of the group to achieve victory for APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“God has decided we should re-channel our efforts, aims and objectives to the entrenchment of total victory for our great party, the APC.

” It is purely God’s own hand that I see in my appointment as a member of Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Council.

“I find it very privileged that I will have the opportunity to work directly under the wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari herself, who through a letter of appointment specially nominated me into this prestigious and distinguished committee.

“I must thank and celebrate all of you whose singular and collective efforts in seeing the virtues to support my candidature which has attracted attention and recognition of her excellency and APC in general”, she said

Agom-Eze called for support from the group to enable her succeed in her new assignment.

She said: “Through this appointment, we must be mindful of one thing and that is that we must not be seen to fail.

“On my part, I will continue to do my best, but I implore you all to brace up to the challenges ahead, as we must make everybody in Ebonyi to see the reason to align to the political national grid.”

Agom-Eze, also emphasised that the votes of Igbos for Buhari, was a vote to actualise the dream of Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction.

“When we vote Buhari for second term, we are voting for Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023,”she added.

She appealed to APC candidates to reconcile and extend hands of fellowship to the aggrieved aspirants in order to ensure ultimate victory in the state in the general elections.

Agom-Eze who decried the marginalisation of women in elective positions in the party, vowed not to relent in her fight for women inclusiveness in partisan politics in the state.

“We talked about 35 per cent affirmative action and the women worked hard for it, unfortunately no woman was given ticket, but we will not relent, we will continue to push.

“We will demand for 35 per cent affirmative action in political appointments and I urge women not to be discouraged”.