The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that five Area Commanders, 38 Divisional and seven other senior police officers serving directly in the headquarters of the Police Command in Enugu state participated in the workshop.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, said the purpose of the event was to get senior officers ready by sensitising them to their professional responsibilities and role in the forthcoming elections.

According to him, security remains a major issue in elections.

“If we get security right, more than 90 per cent of the whole election issues had been got right,’’ Danmallam said.

Represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Oliver Amaechi, Danmallam noted that the workshop would prepare their mind for the election.

“With adequate security with the current preparation, logistics supply and right frame of mind, the election will definitely go well and be free, fair and credible to all.

“Logistics is not a problem as any logistic given will be effectively and judiciously used; but the people that will use the logistics must be in the best, positive and right frame of mind-set to do the job,’’ he said.

Mr Solomon Akpanufot of the Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP), said that the workshop would adequately equip the senior officers with skills on security management during elections.

Akpanufot said that NPP, a programme sponsored by the British High Commission in Nigeria, was meant to ensure free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

“Our objective is to build the capacity of these senior police officers to understand election security strategies, managing violence during election as well as election security risk/threat identification, assessment and actions to be taken.

“They must know how to scan their environment as well as how to use intelligence and information gathering to know what is ongoing or about to go on in their environment.

“NPP wants a violence free Enugu state before, during and after the election.

“So that we collectively ensure that the security and peace in Enugu State continue even after the election,’’ he said.