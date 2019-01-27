The Governorship Candidate of APGA in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani, disclosed this during the party's flag-off campaign in Gusau on Saturday.

Sani said the party was satisfied with the President Buharis anti-corruption fight, solving the security challenges, job creation and agricultural policy.

He said these policies tallied with APGA action plans to change the state of nations socio-economic condition.

Dani also said in addition to the provision of security to the state, his government would pay attention to healthcare and industrialisation.

He pledged to construct 147 maternity centres across the 14 local government areas of the state and three VVF centers, one in each senatorial district.

According to him, small scale industries will be established in each local government area to achieve full utilisation of resources and to enhance job opportunities.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Ikechukwu, who was represented by the National Treasurer, Alhaji Ibrahim Kyafo, commended the orderly behaviour of the party faithful.

He urged the electorate to vote wisely to ensure that the state elect desirable leaders that would move it out of the current political mess.

He said APGA has a comprehensive blueprint that would transform the state and the country economically and politically.