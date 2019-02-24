The challenges range from absence of INEC staff to some people with voter cards not finding their names on the register.

Mr Umaru Ibrahim, a voter, said he was told to go to Gwarimpa or Jabi, few kilometres, to check his name.

Theres no movement so how can I go to Gwarimpa or Jabi ? I voted here in 2015 how come the name disappeared today, he queried?

Elizabeth Joseph had the same story to tell.

How can they say my name is not on their register when I voted in this same place in 2015?

No INEC staff is here to talk to but only NYSC ad-hoc staff who can not help us. If they say we should not vote we will peacefully go home and rest.

When NAN spoke with the ad-hoc staff, they said that they did not receive any response from all their calls to INEC.

They said that they were instructed not to allow anyone whose name was not found on the register to vote.

The residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that they endured the long queue and the scorching sun, simply to vote for candidates of their choice.

Two party agents from the PDP and APC who pleaded anonymity, said they encouraged their party faithful to remain calm even in the face of the challenges.

NAN reports that the turn out of voters was massive, with heavily armed police presence.

The INEC ad hoc staff arrived at 8.02am and accreditation and voting started 9 at a.m. for the 1698 accredited voters with PDP winning at the two units.

At unit 024B for the Presidential result, PDP had 217 while APC got 42. For Senate: PDP 228 APC 43 while for the House of Representatives, PDP got 219 against APCs 47 at Unit 024D For President, PDP got 392 while APC had 51.