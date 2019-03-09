The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, believes only the party is capable of winning elections in the state.

When he addressed the media after casting his votes for the March 9 Governorship and House of Assembly elections at his Ikoyi polling unit, the former Lagos governor said the party will win.

"We're going to win. We're the only party in Lagos. The rest are repeater stations. They come every four years and go back in again, like crabs," he said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner, is the APC's Lagos governorship candidate and is a favourite to win the election.

After casting his votes at another polling unit, also in Ikoyi, Sanwo-Olu said he has done enough during the campaign to win the election.

He said he communicated his message effectively to every stakeholder and listened to their demands.

"I'd gone into the race believing and knowing that it is for who has done the greater job, who has done the better bit of it and I think I have done it.

"I have been on every face. I have been to every part of the state. I believe that I've listened to people. I believe that we have communicated, we'd engaged all stakeholders and I'm imagining that all of that will come to test today as to who would be their preferred candidate," he said.

The race to become the next governor of Nigeria's economic capital is expected to be won by Sanwo-Olu or his main opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).