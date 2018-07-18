Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019 Elections: Ex-footballer, Odegbami, joins Ogun governorship race

Segun Odegbami Ex-footballer joins Ogun governorship race

He said his intention was to add value to governance and provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

  • Published:
2019 Elections: Segun Odegbami joins Ogun governorship race play

Segun Odegbami

(Complete Sports)

An ex-International and sports administrator, Segun Odegbami, has said that he will declare his governorship ambition on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun on July 18.

Odegbami made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Tuesday.

He said that his intention was to add value to governance and provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

"I shall become a member of the Labour Party and be officially welcomed on that political platform on Wednesday, July 18," he said.

The ex-international, however, implored educated elites and artisans, young and old as well as those in diaspora to support his ambition to "change the fortune and face of Ogun and Nigeria".

He said, "Without doubt in Ogun, we have the capacity, the resources, the energy and particularly the people to become the fastest developing community in the world within few years.

"The state can provide the foundation upon which the emancipation of black persons all over the world will be built."

Odegbami said that he would not engage in "vote buying".

Odegbami is a retired Nigerian footballer, who played as a forward. He was a member of the Green Eagles that won the 1980 African Cup of Nations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election Fayose finally breaks silence over PDP's lossbullet
2 Ortom Benue Governor dumps APC, searching for new partybullet
3 Ekiti Election "I will laugh last", Fayose tells Buhari, APCbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election PDP rejects results of governorship polls
2019 Election PDP to consult with Obasanjo
Ekiti Election "Don't waste your vote, vote for Fayemi," Buhari tells voters
Tinubu PDP is 'Poverty Development Party', APC National Leader says
Obasanjo Former President shows up at PDP rally in Ogun
Ekiti Election APC solution to four years of frustration – Tinubu
Atiku Ex-VP visits Jonathan in Bayelsa [PHOTOS]
Osinbajo Vice President says Fayemi will end suffering in Ekiti
Oshiomhole Here's why Buhari is backing ex governor for APC chairmanship
Atiku Ex-VP advises APC to accept defeat like Jonathan if it loses in Ekiti

Politics

An Ibadan based lawyer thinks that Saraki is being unjustly persecuted by the Buhari led federal government
Saraki Lawyer says senate president's 'persecution' is waste of time and money
Watch Fayose make first public appearance since governorship defeat
Ekiti Election Watch Fayose make first public appearance since governorship defeat
Pulse Opinion Fayose needs to sit down, be humble
PDP denies involvement in vote buying during Ekiti governorship election
Ekiti Election PDP denies involvement in vote buying