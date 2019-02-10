This was contained in a statement signed by the state chairman of the party, Mr Joshua Worlu on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Worlu said the decision was taken after a meeting in Port Harcourt. Members of the state executive committee and other leaders of the party have unanimously endorsed the decision of the SDP National Executive Committee (NEC) to adopt Buhari as the party's candidate for the Feb.16 poll.

However, all other candidates of the party will be voted for under the SDP platform in the forthcoming poll, he said.

He directed party's supporters to vote for Buhari in the presidential election, while voting for national assembly candidates on the platform of the SDP.

They should also vote for our candidates in the governorship and state assembly election on March 2, he said.

The SDP NEC had on Thursday announced the party's withdrawal from the presidential race while adopting Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, for the poll.

It stated that the decision was based on the protracted legal issue facing the party.

We cannot campaign, we cannot do anything because of the protracted legal issue and we feel that it is impeccable to technically withdraw from the presidential election.

We want to focus on the national assembly, governorship and state house of assemblies election for which we have fielded candidates across the country.

We are therefore adopting Buhari, the APC Presidential candidate, as our preferred candidate for the Feb. 16 election.