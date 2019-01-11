The peace accord was signed on Friday following the alleged recent destruction of Bill boards and posters belonging to some political parties in the community by unknown persons.

The parties that signed the peace pact included: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP).

The agreement was signed at a meeting that was convened by the President of Aladja Community Council, Mr Ogbiruveta Otto.

Otto advised the parties’ faithfu to maintain decorum before, during and after the elections.

“Members of the various parties should see themselves as brothers and sisters in spite of the differences in their political affiliations,” he said.

The political parties were represented by Mr Tishene Daniel, PDP leader, Mr Brown Jevwia, Chairman, APC Ward 10, Mr Gabriel Ighosieta, Chairman, ADC Ward 10 and Mr Jonathan Sieakeruo of the LP and their supporters.

They unanimously commended the leadership of the community for the timely intervention and promised to be of good behaviour throughout the elections period and beyond.

They also promised to reach out to other parties’ supporters noting that there would be no rancour in the elections if all parties abided by the terms of the peace accord.

According the resolutions reached at the end of the meeting,”all political parties in the community have the right to place any of their billboards and banners anywhere in the community”.

The document also stipulated among other things, that any person caught destroying billboards, banners and posters would be apprehended and handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.