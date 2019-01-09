The command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olando Ikeokwu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ikeokwu advised all stakeholders in the electioneering process to play by the rules so as to ensure peaceful and violent free polls, adding that adequate security would be on ground, especially for vulnerable persons, such as school pupils.

He said the police would remain non partisan, and assured all political parties equal treatment during campaign and the elections.

He, however, warned that the police would not hesitate to clamp down on anyone with the intent to incite violence before, during and after the polls.

The command’s image maker also assured that proper machineries had already been put in place to prevent party agents from indulging in nefarious acts such as vote buying.

“The police is apolitical, neutral and non partisan. We treat all political parties equally. So we will not hesitate to arrest anyone, who breaks law and order and bring them to book.

”We have also put machineries in place to make sure there is no room for vote buying, which is one of the recent dynamics as far as politicking is concerned in Nigeria today.

“We cannot disclose our strategies openly, because once I tell you, it is no more a strategy, please allow us to keep that close to our chest.

“But one thing that I can assure you is that, whoever attempts to lure the electorates to sell their votes will be arrested in the process,” he said.