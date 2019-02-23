Muazu told newsmen after monitoring the exercise with the AIG Mr David Folawiyo that nine persons were arrested for allegedly burning and destroying election materials at Okota.

The CP said that 10 motorcycles used by the hoodlums to move to Okota were recovered.

He said nine persons linked to a cult group were also arrested for thuggery in Somolu area and for attempting to cause problems during the elections.

Muazu said during a stop and search operation by some policemen, two suspects were arrested at Stadium area Surulere in a private car, and one locally-made pistol was recovered from them.

“At Alakara area of Mushin, three suspects were arrested trying to disrupt the elections.

“No death was recorded in Lagos State. Although social media says so, in all the areas I visited, I did not see any dead person and none of my officers reported any death to me,” he said.

Muazu said that the police was investigating the free movement of some persons on motorcycles at Okota where hoodlums disrupted elections.

“There were some crises at Ijora area, but they were brought under control.

“The elections were peaceful generally. Voting went on smoothly and ended well in most of the polling units.

“Those arrested will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” Muazu said.