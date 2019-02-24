At the Tunga-Maje polling unit, Mr Vincent David, the Presiding Officer, said for the presidential election, PDP scored 1,240 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 830 votes.

The presiding officer also announced that the senatorial candidate of PDP secured 930 votes as against 500 votes scored by the APC candidate.

The PDP House of Representatives candidate scored 1,100 votes, while the APC candidate scored 600 votes.

Similarly, Mr Abila Kaka, the Presiding Officer at Quarters Ward in Gwagwalada, announced thatPDP scored 860 votes in the presidential election election, while APC got 500 votes.

He also announced that the senatorial candidate of the PDP polled 890 votes while that of APC got 400 votes.

The House of Representatives candidate of the PDP polled 700 votes while that of the APC scored 300 votes.

The Presiding Officer at Dagiri Venus Road, Mr Friday Gata, announced that the PDP presidential candidate polled 1,200 votes while that of APC got 800 votes.

He said that the senatorial candidate of PDP got 730 votes, while APC polled 470 votes; the House of Representatives candidate for PDP scored 682 votes while his APC counterpart polled 350 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that collation of results is still ongoing at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Gwagwalada.

At about 9:25 a.m. INEC officials and ad-hoc staff were seen coming from various electoral wards and polling centres with results for collation.

NAN reports that there is high presence of security agents comprising the Department of State Services, (DSS), The Police, Immigration and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the office.