news

The National Youth Service Corps NYSC) in Lagos State on Wednesday said it would present the list of over 20,000 corps members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Dec. 6 for the 2019 general elections.

Mr Mohammed Momoh, the NYSC State Coordinator, told newsmen on the sidelines at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch C ‘Stream’ II Orientation Course at the NYSC Camp Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

Momoh said that presently over 19,000 corps members serving in the state would be presented to INEC and would be deployed for the 2019 elections.

According to him, INEC has set Dec. 14 as deadline for submission of list of corps members for the elections, but we are submitting the list by Dec. 6, because we work well ahead of time.

“INEC has set off Dec.14 to submit to them, but we will be submitting the information of corps members to them tomorrow, because we work way ahead of time.

“The list is to allow INEC plan ahead of the election.

“We are sent the list of the corps members that we have; we have over 19, 000 corps members serving in Lagos.

“Let me assure you that before the elections we have well over 20, 000 corps members that can be deployed for the elections.

“We will send over 20, 000 even those that are being relocated to Lagos now, the moment they settle down, we will also upload their names as an addendum.

“But for now, what we are forwarding should be about 19, 000 or more. It can’t be less than 19, 000 and those on relocation that will now come, we are expecting about 3,000 to 4,000 corps members more, we will now add it to them.

“At the end of the day and by the time they are ready for the elections we can have less then 20, 000 corps members, “ he said.

Momoh said that the corps members had been given preliminary training by INEC on the conduct of electoral processes and the use of the card reader.

“My beloved young Nigerians in National service, here on camp, you have been given preliminary training by INEC on the conduct of electoral processes and the use of card readers.

“As soon as you settle down in your different places of primary assignments, you will be given further detailed training to equip and enhance your capacity in delivering a hitch-free and credible election in 2019.

“I want to assure you that the Election Security Committee headed by the Commissioner of Police has put in place specific strategic plans to ensure your safety and security during the elections.

“I, therefore, encourage you to remain positive agents of change and good ambassadors, always bearing in mind that you have been saddled with the task of nation building and you must not fail, just like your predecessors,” he said.

The state coordinator commended two corps, Dr Anya Onyedikachi, LA/18C/3309 and Dr Olawande Ogedengbe, LA/18C/5234, for their selfless and timely intervention which saved the life of a fellow corps member during the three-week orientation course.

He said the emergency happened when a corps member had seizure and was rushed to the clinic but the two corps members despite not being on duty help in resucitating and saving the corps member.

In his remarks, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, urged the corps members to show high level of patriotism as responsible citizens during the 2019 elections.

Ambode, represented by Dr Yusuf Jimoh, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, said the corps members should be non-partisan.

“We are all aware that the 2019 is a politically crucial year for our nation and the processes towards the elections will commence in earnest.

“In whatever role you are called upon to participate, I urge you to show high level of patriotism as responsible citizens of this great nation,” he said.