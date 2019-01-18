Speaking during a sensitization campaign on Friday in Yola, the director said Nigerians owed it a duty to ensure that the forthcoming general elections were concluded without any rancour.

He however said there was significant reduction in political violence during campaigns and rallies in the state.

Abba said that the aims of the sensitisation campaign was to educate people, especially rural communities, on how to vote properly and avoid unnecessary mistakes.

He recalled that during past elections, the state recorded substantial number of invalid votes, hence the need to educate the people.

”The aim of the sensitisation is to reach out to about 1.9 million eligible voters and educate them on the process and how to vote properly to avoid past mistakes,” Abba said.

He said that the agency had flagged-off the sensitisation campaign in all the 21 local government areas in the state.

On how the elderly, sick and disable people would cast their votes, he said INEC had made special arrangement for them