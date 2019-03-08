The commands Public Relations Officer, Mr Mohammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

Abubakar noted that compliance to the restriction in movement was very low during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and vowed that the situation would not be repeated on Saturday.

He however said that voters were free to move to their polling units at dawn.

The Command called on the people to be law abiding and cooperate with law enforcement agencies for the enforcement of the restriction order.

The statement also urged residents with critical information that would assist in checkmating crime to offer such information to the command.