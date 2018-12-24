A Kano-based non governmental organisation (NGO), IFADAE has advised youths against drug abuse ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The IFADAE National President, Malam Muktar Ilyasu, gave the advise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano.

IFADAE is an initiative concerned with the enlightenment of youths on the issues of drug abuse.

Ilyasu said the advice had become necessary given that youths are usually targets of politicians desirous of recruiting thugs for the purpose of elections.

He explained that the NGO had embarked on the advocacy to also fight the menace amongst youths and women as well as to engage parents and guardians in the fight.

He said that the organisation has branches in 20 states of the federation, adding that this made it to reach the grassroots with its messages.

He further appealed to Nigerians, especially parents, to take up the challenge of fighting the drug abuse menace among youths as a social responsibility for the good of the country.