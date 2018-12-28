The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, made the remarks on Friday during the official inauguration of the newly remodelled headquarters of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), DELTA.

Ibas, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Adm. Saidu Garba, urged the youths to conduct themselves in a proper manner before, during and after the elections.

The naval chief also warned his personnel not to engage in any form of politicking and urged them to uphold the statutory duty of the Navy at all times.

”The youths should not come close to any of our personnel requiring any form of political assistance, we are going to apprehend such persons because it is against our regulations.

”They should go about their democratic rights to vote without any form of violence.

”We will be called upon to assist any civil authority in ensuring that law and order is maintained during the elections period.

”Our personnel must as a statutory responsibility be apolitical. We the military men must not be involved in any form of politicking.

”We shall not favour any person or go along with anybody in politics.

”We will give sufficient security to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials that will be going into the waters. Obviously, they must require security.

”Our presence there will enable them deliver their electoral materials as required,” Ibas said.

The CNS also said that Nigerian Navy had increased its surveillance in the sea with the refurbishing of its old vessels and the acquisition of new ones to combat crude oil theft and other forms of criminal activities in the territorial waterways.

”Our patrols in the water has been reinvigorated. We have almost permanent presence in the sea and this means we have not left any room for the thieves and sea pirates to operate,” he said.

Other facilities inaugurated at the premises of the NNS DELTA were: the renovated Parade Ground, the renovated Staff Senior Rate Mess, and the remodeled Fuel Filtration Station.