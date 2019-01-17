The traditional rulers made the appeal at the INEC interactive session with traditional rulers on the commission’s preparation for polls in Lagos.

The monarchs urged INEC to strengthen security in order to meet up with the challenge of whopping number of political parties and voters.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos and Chairman, Lagos State Council of Traditional Rulers, said that security was as critical in electoral process as logistics for the distribution of electoral officers and materials.

Akiolu, who was represented by Oba Mohammed Adio, the Onisiwo of Tomoro and Abagboland, Eti-Osa, said that the royal fathers had been supporting the commission and would continue.

“We have worked enough to create the environment for people to really come out; we have done our best as royal fathers close to the grassroots; but this is not enough, we need security.

“If we have enough policemen, it will help in the conduct of peaceful elections: Sometimes, most crises are as a result of the late arrival of materials and personnel.

“We have been asking for the cooperation of our subjects and we will continue to do that. Lagos has been very peaceful state, we will maintain that and remain law abiding,’’ Akiolu said

He called on the government to provide speed boats to access riverine communities and checkmate threats.

Also speaking, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka said: “As royal fathers, it is our duty to complement the effort of INEC and government of Nigeria during the election.

“However, INEC must work on mobility and security at polling units and wards.’’

Agbabaika urged the commission to engage traditional and local security outfits alongside the conventional security agencies, saying landlords and CDAs had been helping in past elections on logistics with their personal vehicles.

“INEC must make sure there is enough mobility from polling units to collation centres. INEC must use all forms of security – government and local – to ensure adequate protection of voters and their votes.

“In some polling units, you see policemen without arms; people will have no cause to fear. INEC officials should be mixed – male and female.

“With the increase in the number of registered voters in Lagos, security should be doubled.

“With over 700, 000 voters in Alimosho and 400, 000 in Isolo, that means we have to double the number of security you are bringing,’’ Agbabiaka said.

The Akran of Badagry, Oba De-Wheno Alolu Menu Toyi I, urged INEC to prepare adequately and work hard on security, saying polling officers must ensure polling units were open at 8:00a.m prompt .

Speaking, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Adewale Shotobi, urged the commission to be accessible, saying “all the traditional rulers want peaceful election’’.

In his remarks, Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, said that the commission needed the support of the royal fathers in mobilising the electorate for peaceful and proper conduct.

Olumekun said that the task of delivering credible, peaceful, acceptable, free and fair elections should not be left in the hands of the electoral umpire alone, saying traditional rulers must be involved.

The INEC boss said: “As custodians of our moral values, the need for peaceful elections is absolutely necessary to consolidate and deepen democracy in the country.

“No matter how well elections are conducted, if the outcome is conflict-ridden and violent, it loses its essence of deepening democracy.

“The commission needs to collaborate with all stakeholders, including traditional institutions, to ensure that peace reigns before, during and after elections.

“We cannot achieve a seamless and successful election without your cooperation. We solicit your unalloyed support and advice on every aspect of our operations.’’

Olumekun called on the royal fathers to get involved in the area of voter education, preaching against thuggery, violence, vote selling as well as curbing voter apathy.

In his remarks, Mr Waheed Ishola, State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), said that the parley with the royal majesty was necessary to ensure success of the poll and to ensure peace.

“We need the support of the royal fathers to calm the people, appeal to their subjects and political gladiators, election are not do-or-die affairs.

“Please appeal to them to play the game according to rules. It is only when we have peace that Lagos can move forward,” he said.