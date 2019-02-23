The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women voters were seen trooping to polling units within Katsina metropolis as early as 8.a.m.

Large numbers of them were also seen in some local governments like Charanchi, Rimi and Kankia waiting to vote even before the commencement of the election.

A correspondent of NAN who monitored the exercise observed that INEC staff and election materials arrived at polling units before 8 a:m in most of the units, but with exception in few places where the election started few minutes beyond the scheduled time.

There were the presence of security agents in some of the polling units at Filing Samji, Modoji and Walikin Kudu wards all in Katsina metropolis, as well as Gachi, Galadima A and B wards, in Kankia Local Government Areas to maintain orderliness.

It was also observed that in some areas that where there was large turnout of women, INEC officers created queues for women separate from men to make the process easier.

The election is moving smoothly and generally peaceful without any problem,an INEC official said.

Reports from other local government areas like Batsari, Dutsinma, Kaita also indicated that the election is going on smoothly without any problem.

NAN also reports that the Smart Cards Reader was also working smoothly and no hitch recorded as at the time the correspondent visited those areas.