IPAC Chairman in the state, Comrade Abdulmumuni Onagun, gave the assurance in Ilorin on Thursday while speaking during the signing of a peace accord on behalf of all political parties that would take part in the elections.

Onagun, who is the Labour Party (LP) chairman in Kwara, commended INEC for the peace accord and appreciated the commission for what it has been doing for political parties in the state.

“On behalf of all political parties in Kwara, I want to assure you that we are all peace-loving.

“We are ready to play the game according to the laid down rules for the success of the coming elections,’’ he said.

Onagun, who said IPAC was a neutral body, however, appealed to all political players not to see the elections as a do or die affair.

According to the IPAC chairman, it is only God that can put people in positions, adding that God already knows who will win the elections in Kwara.

Onagun declared that IPAC was not in support of Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed’s ban on street processions and house-to-house campaigns.

He, therefore, appealed to the Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies in the state to allow the parties to carry on their campaigns, in line with their constitutional rights.

“We know the rules that guide election campaigns; I urge all political parties to follow due process in their campaigns.

According to Onagun, campaigns should be carried out in a civilised manner, issue-based and devoid of any hate speech that can cause trouble.