He spoke with select journalists in his country home in Port Harcourt on Thursday in reaction to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers allegation that he is plannining to disrupt the elections.

Wike had also alleged that Amaechi and his cohorts, including unpatriotic military and police officers planned to violently disrupt elections in the state.

He alleged in a statement on Thursday by Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, that Amaechi had effected plans to bomb INEC offices n Rivers..

Wike also alleged in the statement that Amaechi is planning to destroy voting materials at Registration Area Centres anddisruptthe peaceful conduct of the general elections in rivers.

Amaechi said that the party Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, had said that the INEC was working for the PDP.

An example that INEC is working for the PDP is a fact that there is a stay of execution granted by the Court of Appeal.

Just because the INEC Chairman was Director of TETFUND under Wike as Minister of State for Education, he now chooses the Court order to implement and the one not to implement.

Obviously, he is trying to assist Wike become a second term governor on this election. We understand his game but we believe in the Judiciary.

You heard the President when he said that the injustice will be addressed. We will deal with the justice and not the judgement. I listened to our governor when spoke about violence.

I dont like violence because if you kill somebody you cant replace the life. APC just lost 15 persons and I was touring peoples houses and trying to identify with their pains.

When former President Goodluck Jonathan came for campaign here and 12 people died, I saw them eating lunch.

Persons have gone, whether for good or for bad, they will never come back. I will never support violence and I will never support injustice.

As I told you, we are going out on Saturday to vote for President Buhari. If INEC decides to obey the stay of execution, then we will arrange for election on Saturday.

But since the INEC Chairman is working for the PDP and since he does not want to obey the Court decisions, he was a Director of TETFUND when Wike was a junior Minister, so be it. God bless him, Amaechi said.