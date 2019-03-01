The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed displeasure over the high level of violence that took place during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The elections were plagued with several incidents of violence in several locations across the country. INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced a day after the elections that one of its ad hoc staff, identified as Mrs Ibisiki Amachree, was killed in Rivers State.

In a signed statement released by INEC's chairman of information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, on Friday, March 1, 2019, he said many of the commission's electoral officials were subjected to threats, harassment, intimidation, assault, abduction and even rape.

He made the disclosure after the commission's meeting with resident electoral commissioners in Abuja on Thursday February 28.

The statement read, "Although the elections were generally peaceful, the meeting observed and decried the high level of violence in a few places, which regrettably led to fatalities in some states, in addition to the subjugation of some of our electoral officials to threats, harassment, intimidation, assault, abduction and even rape.

"The commission condoles with the families of the ad-hoc staff who lost their lives while on this national assignment, as well as other Nigerians who died in the course of the elections. It also expresses its deep regrets to and sympathy for all victims of this mindless violence. We stand with them in these difficult times."

The meeting also expressed concern over the conduct of certain members of the security agencies in some states.

"This matter will be further discussed directly with the Inspector-General of Police within the ambit of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in preparation for the Governorship, State Houses of Assembly and FCT Area Council elections," the statement read.

The commission directed its resident electoral commissioners to submit comprehensive reports of the incidents for appropriate action.

Supplementary presidential election to take place next week

Even though President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Saturday's presidential election, INEC announced on Friday that supplementary elections will still take place next week in the places were voting was cancelled.

The supplementary election will take place alongside the Governorship and State of Assembly elections already scheduled for March 9.

In an election that had a total of 73 candidates, Buhari won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar, gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes.

Atiku has refused to accept the result, alleging that the election was plagued by electoral malpractices that disenfranchised millions of people who voted for him or were willing to.

He assured his supporters that he'll not allow Nigeria's democracy to be debased unchallenged and vowed to challenge the result of the 2019 presidential election in court.