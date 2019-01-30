Mrs Zainab Gbefwi, the INEC Electoral Officer for the council area, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during training of the ad-hoc personnel on Wednesday in Kuje.

According to her, the selected ad-hoc staff are serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, students of the University of Abuja and ex-NYSC corps members in the area.

The Commission is fully ready for the 2019 general elections and we are training about 1, 200 ad-hoc personnel for the success of the elections.

We will also caution them on the dangers and consequences of electoral malpractice to avoid any breakdown of law and other during elections, she said.

The electoral officer said that no true democracy could be achieved without the inclusion of all critical stakeholders in the society into the electoral process.