Obasanjo, who addressed journalists at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, described the report as fake news.

The elder statesman who recalled that he had played a critical role in laying the foundation of Nigerias democracy wondered why he would run away for the countrys polls.

I believe I should be here to perform my civic roles which is to vote according to the dictate of my heart.

I am used to this kind of a thing and I leave those who are carrying such falsehood in the hands of God.

I have a very hard head and strong destiny and my people in Yorubaland believe that such people should not get worried at such things.

Let anybody be against you. Let anybody issue fake news against you or let anybody abuse you, God will deal with them rightly and appropriately, he said.

Obasanjo noted that the 2019 polls should serve as a platform for Nigeria to demonstrate to the world that its democracy had deepened.

I believe that Saturday should be a Red Letter day for all Nigerians.

A day when we should be able to say to everyone that we have firmly stabilised our democracy, he said.

He expressed concern over reports of discovery of thumb-printed ballot papers in parts of the country, saying, it will be unfortunate if such reports are true.

Obasanjo urged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to take precautions against such development and thwart the plans of perpetrators of such evil.