Ambode, who arrived his polling unit Ward A5 unit 033 at Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College in Papa Epe by 9.48a.m, accompanied by his wife, Bolanle, cast his vote at exactly 10.01a.m.

Speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote, Ambode commended residents for being cooperative.

I have just exercised my civic right by voting in my polling unit and from the records across the state, I can observe that the election is going on peacefully across the state.

I am delighted that Lagosians have been cooperative; we have had peaceful nights and ever since morning, everywhere has been very peaceful.

We want to commend INEC; they have been up to the task and almost everywhere, election materials are in place.

In the places where materials have not got to, obviously, they are up to the task and those things will be done.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 7.00a.m., voters had trooped out to the polling unit to await the arrival of INEC officials.

As at 8.21a.m., they had yet to arrive. Accreditation did not start until 9.15 a.m.