Zannah who was the guest of honour at the Nigerian Defence Academy Social Activities, gave the advice in his remarks in Kaduna, urging them to safeguard the integrity of the the Armed Forces.

He implored the military to always adhere strictly to their “code of conduct by being disciplined, loyal, diligent, neutral and above all to remain apolitical in this period of politicking.

“For those of you who may be called upon to support civil authority in any form, I advise that you stick to your rules of engagement and exercise discretion and good judgement, Safeguard the integrity of the AFN,” he said.

Zannah commended the staff of NDA for their sacrifices and urged them to continue to put in their best for the attainment of the academy’s mission, especially as the nation’s security is being threatened by different kinds of challenges.

“As the primary military institution that trains our future military leaders, your contribution to national security requires no emphasis.”

He however commended the officers, soldiers, academic and non-academic staff of the institution for a wonderful display of Nigerian cultural heritage.

In his remarks, the commandant of the academy, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade said it is a tradition in military across West Africa for all its personnel to get together and socialise with families and friends after a long time spent on duty.

While thanking all officers and cadets of NDA for their efforts in ensuring that the event was a success, he commended the soldiers of the defense academy for job well done in the year 2018, urging them to put in more effort this year.

“Last year when I met the Cheif Of Defence Staff to brief him of our activities, he was happy and told us to redouble our efforts,” said Oyebade.

He however urged all and sundry not to forget officers and soldiers who paid supreme price in defending the country.

“We should always reach out to the widows. Non of the widows will lack the support needed. We shall do everything to ensure that they did not feel the absence and demise of their husbands who served the country tirelessly.

He also assured that the children of the deceased soldiers and officers will be adequately taken care of.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed massive turnout by families of soldiers and officers of the institution, where various individuals and groups were given opportunity to display their cultural dances and drama.