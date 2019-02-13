The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned politicians against vote buying ahead of the general elections.

This was made known in a statement issued by the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu to newsmen on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

According to Vanguard, Magu also promised to reward people who volunteer information of vote buying activities during the elections.

He said “We wish to warn Nigerians against those who intend to engage in voters inducement.

“There are existing laws in the Electoral Act, 2010 (EA), which forbid voters inducement. “For the avoidance of doubt, Section 124 of the Electoral Act, 2010 says that any person paying money to any person as bribe at any election is liable to punishment of N500,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment or both upon conviction.

“Section 124 of the Electoral Act, 2010 also states that any person receiving any money or gift for voting or to refrain from voting at any election will be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to avoid or resist inducement from corrupt politicians and vote for the candidates of their choice.

“We also seize this opportunity to state that that EFCC in collaboration with INEC will reward any patriotic citizen that provides an authentic information leading to the apprehension of any culprit of vote buying in accordance with the Whistle Blowing Policy.

“Our investigations and intelligence gathering sources have revealed that certain corrupt politicians have perfected plans to pollute the electoral process with illicit and looted funds. “We also have intelligence reports on the plans by some countries in collaboration with some politicians and looters to bring in foreign currencies to induce voters and undermine the elections.

“But our operatives in collaboration with sister agencies are doing everything possible to block the illicit funds and ensure credible polls in the country.

“It is our collective duty to resist attempts to corrupt our electoral process by exposing the evil perpetrators."

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently revealed that it has credible information that some politicians are buying up Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from voters or financially inducing them to collect the Voter Identification Numbers (VIN) on their PVCs.

The electoral body also said it has uncovered plans by some politicians to use food vendors around polling units for vote-buying in the forthcoming general elections.