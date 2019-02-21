Baraya, who is deployed in the North-West to supervise the elections, gave the warning while addressing officers and men on Thursday at the Police Headquarters in Sokoto.

He said, police officers are expected to provide enabling environment for voters to vote during the elections; as such, I urge you not to accept any inducement from anybody in order to destabilise the process. Moreover, we dont expect any incidents of thuggery before, during and after the polls; so, I urge you to work thoroughly to ensure peaceful election, he said.

Baraya also appealed to political actors in the zone to maintain peaceful atmosphere by cautioning their supporters not to foment any trouble that could disrupt the polls.

Sokoto state is one of the most peaceful states in the country, so I expect the political actors to always maintain the peace by cautioning all their supporters.

He also directed officers to ensure the safety and security of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and other ad hoc staff of INEC deployed for the conduct of the exercise.

The DIG advised the electorate to be orderly during the elections and assured them of safety for all Nigerians and observers during the exercises.

In his contribution, Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), Zone 10, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, urged officers to always conduct themselves in an orderly manner while serving the country.

Election is a national assignment that requires a lot of commitment and dedication, and as such, I urge you to do what you are expected to do and be professional in your conduct, he said.

Commissioner of Police in charge of election in the state, Mr Aminu Koji, appealed to journalists to always balance their stories.

Koji advised the officers to remain disciplined and professional in their conduct during the polls, saying we must ensure the credibility of polls that will be acceptable by all.