Nafarda Said this during the collation of results at Bwari on Sunday.

He added that 17 polling units including all the 12 units at Kawu ward were canceled.

Others canceled are two units at Dakwa and Public Place, in Kubwa ward, one unit at Gidan Bawa under Dutsen Alhaji ward, one unit which is at Primary School in Igu ward while the last one is still pending.

According to him, total number of registered voters are 224,737; accredited voters 44250; valid votes 42,291; rejected votes 1,137 and total cast are 42,428.

Nafarda said the difference between the highest scorer was 5,997, which made the election inconclusive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP scored 22,711 while APC scored 16,714.

The Returning officer attributed the case of Kawu ward which had all the 12 polling units canceled as thuggery.

He said after the results were collated, thugs appeared and destroyed the result sheets and other voting materials.

He assured the public that a new date would be announced for another election at the various affected units.