Abubakar made the call on Thursday in Katsina in continuation of his campaign rally.

You know we are going for election on Feb. 16, 2019. I am calling on the security agents not to get involved in politics, your duty is to protect us and ensure peaceful coexistence.

Never allow yourselves to be involved in the nations politics, it is not your business, he said.

He said that if elected, he would fight insecurity, create jobs and improve the economy by empowering women and youths.

Atiku, therefore, urged Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for him as President and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

In his remarks, the PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, urged Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for PDP candidates.

He said the PDP would address insecurity, improve the economy and enhance the living conditions of Nigerians.

The governorship candidate, Alhaji Yakubu Lado, said that Katsina State would provide votes more than Adamawa State during the Presidential election.

He said that if elected, he would provide free education and free healthcare services to people of the state.