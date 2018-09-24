2019 elections: APC reschedules presidential primaries

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its Presidential Primaries will hold on Sept. 27 as against the earlier announced date of Sept. 25.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He added that duly registered party members were to collect their permanent membership cards from their various wards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC presidential primaries is to pass an affirmative vote on President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s sole Presidential candidate for the 2019 Presidential election.