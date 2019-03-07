The Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has assured Lagosians that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure voters are safe to participate in the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state were marred by violence in a few communities where voters were attacked, and ballot boxes were snatched or set on fire by thugs. This led to the cancellation of voting in the troubled areas.

While speaking during a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, the governor said security agencies will ensure that everyone is safe to perform their civic duties at the polls on Saturday.

"I want to assure all Lagosians of their safety and also to let everyone know that Lagos is a cosmopolitan state and it will remain so.

"The peace and security of this state are very paramount to this government and we would ensure that everybody that is eligible to vote goes out to do so.

"The security agencies have assured us that there would be peace across the nooks and crannies of Lagos," he said.

The governor also appealed to Lagosians to shun violence and respect the electoral process to elect new leaders.

Ambode, a one-term governor, will not be contesting in Saturday's election as he lost the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner.

One of Sanwo-Olu and Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to win the coveted seat to head Nigeria's economic capital.

Due to the cancellation of National Assembly elections in certain polling units on February 23, supplementary elections will also take place in the affected units on Saturday.