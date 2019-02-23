The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that people were seen at the various polling units in Gombe Local Government Area as early as possible patiently waiting for the commencement of the exercise.

At Jalo Waziri ward sarkin pata unit 2 of Gombe LGA, the presiding officer Joseph Ezekiel said they were waiting to commence the exercise at 8 a.m.

At Dawaki ward unit 005, the Presiding Officer Fatima Ahmed said they were still awaiting some materials as at 7:47 a.m.

Also at unit 006 of Dawaki ward, voters were patiently waiting to cast their votes as the Presiding Officer Sadiya Ibrahim said they were still awaiting some materials.

At Malam /Kuri ward unit 011 Pantami, accreditation and voting did not commence at 8a.m.

As at 8a.m. in Bomala / Sarankiyo ward of Garko unit of Akko Local Government Area, there was no presence of electoral officers while voters were stranded.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN said they would wait patiently to cast their votes.

Malam Mustapha Aliyu said they left their residence as early as 4a.m.

Also speaking, Malama Rakiya Mohammed said they came out early to cast their votes but were still waiting for the INEC officials to arrive.