It said the number included the police and sister security agencies who would work in all the polling units, flashpoints and collation centres for the elections.

The Police command said adequate security measures had been put in place for a peaceful exercise across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state, and warned that it would not tolerate any breach of peace during the elections.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Uyo on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odiko Macdon.

He said that movement of persons and vehicles would be restricted from 6am to 6pm on Saturday February 23and March 9, 2019.

Mcdon advised voters to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during and after the exercise as the command was ready to deal with anyone bent on causing violence or a breach of the peace before, during and after the elections.

In view of the rescheduled 2019 general elections, the Akwa Ibom Police Command wishes to remind the general public that it has put in place adequate security measures for a peaceful exercise across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

For the purpose of effective policing, the command has deployed 9210 Policemen and sister security agencies to all the polling units, collation centres, and flash points across the State.

The Police Command wishes to remind the general public that movement of persons and vehicles across the state will be restricted from 6:00am to 6:00pm of Saturday 23rd February, 2019, and Saturday 9th March, 2019, except persons on essential duties who must carry their valid identification cards.

All Akwa Ibomites are advised to adhere strictly to this restriction order as violators will be dealt with in accordance with extant Laws, he said.